SCOTUS date set for arguments in Louisiana’s redistricting case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Oct. 15 in Callais v. Louisiana, a case that could influence congressional redistricting nationwide, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

At issue: whether a state can violate the 14th or 15th amendments when drawing maps to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Filed by non-Black voters, the lawsuit challenges Louisiana’s 2024 congressional map, which added a second majority-Black district by redrawing the 6th District from Baton Rouge to Shreveport. Republican lawmakers say the changes were driven by protecting key GOP incumbents, not race—moves that sidelined Congressman Garret Graves.

The justices’ review follows their 2022 decision striking down Alabama’s map under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill must file the state’s brief by Aug. 27; plaintiffs have until Sept. 17. Solicitor General Ben Aguiñaga will argue for the state. A ruling, expected next spring, could reshape political mapmaking strategies well beyond Louisiana ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

