Science-focused careers at FranU – Biochemical analysis graduates are lab ready

Sponsored by Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University provides a diverse array of programs, extending beyond healthcare, to support students in achieving their academic and professional goals. For instance, the Biochemical Analysis Track of FranU’s Bachelor of Science degree in Biology gives students high level education and experience in non-medical fields.

The Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biochemical Analysis Track is a standard four-year degree that focuses on high level laboratory experience that could land graduates jobs in many fields other than healthcare. Through this multidisciplinary biology major, students develop laboratory, research knowledge and skills required for lab-centered careers or graduate degrees in natural sciences. Graduates go on to work in academia, state and federal government or several industries, including chemical, biochemical, pharmaceuticals, forensic science and energy.

Students start with general education courses, such as writing, math, and foundational biology and chemistry, then move on to more specific courses in the biochemical analysis track, such as quantitative and instrumental analysis, cell and molecular biology, and toxicology.

“In their second semester, our students take a Vocations in the Life Sciences course, where they learn about different career paths to hone in on what they might want to do once they get their four- year degree,” explains Carmen Nichols, Ph.D., Director of Forensic Science Certificate & Associate Professor of Biology.

Dr. Nichols explains that small class sizes allow FranU faculty to provide students with more laboratory experience on instrumentation they might not otherwise see until they go into the workforce. To further prepare for their careers, Biochemical Analysis Track students take a Practical Experiences in Science course, which works like an internship. Students spend a maximum of 45 hours shadowing a job position during their final year.

“The goal is for students to experience a position that they may be interested in,” explains Dr. Nichols. “Students get to see a day in the life of a scientist in that particular job, giving understanding into that field so they can be sure that’s the right career path for them.”

Many FranU Biochemical Analysis Track graduates take their science-focused education and enter laboratory jobs in fields other than medicine. Many have careers in the chemical, petroleum, pharmaceutical and more industries.

FranU also offers a Forensic Science Certificate program embedded in its Bachelor of Science in Biology. As the need to process evidence grows, the forensic science career path is growing to meet it. FranU students interested in becoming a laboratory analyst can complete FBI-required courses to be eligible for employment at any crime lab in the nation.

“A lot of our students are interested in becoming a crime lab scientist. At FranU, they’re able to take specific elective courses in forensic science that will give them some of that experience and an edge compared to other applicants with traditional biology or chemistry degrees,” says Dr. Nichols.

Students looking for small class sizes, substantial hands-on experience and high-level engagement with instructors may thrive in the degree programs at FranU. Dr. Nichols says it helps to have a sound record in biology and chemistry to be successful in FranU’s Bachelor of Science in Biology – Biochemical Analysis Track.

Dr. Nichols emphasizes, “There’s a wide range of areas that biochemical analysis graduates can go into, they are not limited to only the medical field.”

For more information about FranU and its programs, visit franu.edu.