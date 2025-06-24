School shopping remains strong even as parents feel the financial squeeze

Despite economic uncertainty, families aren’t skimping on back-to-school spending this year, according to a new PwC survey of nearly 2,000 parents, CNBC reports.

Nearly 75% of surveyed parents plan to spend the same or more than last year, with over a third expecting to spend even more. Essentials like books and supplies remain priority purchases, while tech and clothing are where parents are most likely to cut back.

To save, families are leaning on discounts, reusing items, and increasingly turning to AI tools to find deals—one in five parents say they’ll use AI for back-to-school shopping. Gen Z parents are showing a surprising preference for in-store shopping, helping boost brick-and-mortar traffic.

Even as some retailers hike prices and tariff uncertainty looms, value-driven consumers are adapting, not retreating—reaffirming that back-to-school is one of the most resilient spending seasons.

