The EBR School Board now has 11 superintendent candidates to consider

After failing to select a new leader of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System last week, the school board will interview 10 candidates on Wednesday afternoon as part of an expedited selection process expected to wrap up the same day.

Nearly a dozen candidates submitted applications to be considered for superintendent, including four applicants who reapplied after not being considered in the previous selection process. The first selection round ended last week in a stalemate after five members abstained from voting and the finalists pulled their name from consideration.

The application window closed at noon on Wednesday and interviews are set to begin at 4 p.m. The school board is expected to select the new superintendent this evening after interviews are concluded.of the applicants are returning from round one, the second, expedited selection process has garnered a few new but familiar names.

Former Superintendent Sito Narcisse applied to get his old job back but then withdrew his name from consideration hours before the interviews were set to start. He stepped down from his position in January after the board voted not to renew his contract. He wrote in a letter that since leaving the position, he’s had time to reflect on his previous tenure as superintendent.

Metro Councilman and Mayor ProTem LaMont Cole has also thrown his name into the ring for the position. Cole has received endorsements from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, as well as five councilmembers—Chauna Banks, Aaron Moak, Darryl Hurst, Cleve Dunn Jr., Dwight Hudson, Carolyn R. Coleman and Jennifer ‘Jen’ Racca.

Here’s the full list of applicants:

Fabby Williams

Corwin Robinson

James Finney

Verna Ruffin

Donald Green

James Kador

LaMont Cole

Rochelle Washington-Scott

Sean Thorpe

Robin Harris

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since original publication.