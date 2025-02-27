Sales of new single-family homes tumbled in January. Here’s one reason why 

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected last month as persistently high mortgage rates kept potential buyers on the sidelines, the latest indication that housing market and overall economic activity slowed early in the first quarter, Reuters reports.

The steep decline in new home sales, reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, also likely reflects the impact of snowstorms and extremely cold weather in much of the country last month. The report followed data this month showing a decline in retail sales in January and a job growth cooldown.

Overall, new home sales plunged 10.5% last month. The sales pace for December was revised higher to a rate of 734,000 units from the previously reported 698,000 units.

Sales tumbled 20.0% in the Northeast and plummeted 16.7% in the Midwest, likely chilled by frigid temperatures. They dropped 14.8% in the densely populated South, which also experienced winter storms, but increased 7.7% in the West despite wildfires in California.

