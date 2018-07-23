The Salad Station opening 14 new locations in four states, two in Baton Rouge   

The Salad Station, which was founded in Hammond and now has eight locations across south Louisiana, is expanding into Texas, Mississippi and Florida, with 14 new restaurants opening by year’s end.

The popularity of the existing Salad Station locations—particularly at lunchtime—prompted the chain’s expansion, says Amy Henderson Shaw, marketing director for the company. Salad Station has turned to the Waitr delivery app as a way to meet growing demand, she says.

The next two locations in line to open in the next few weeks are Perkins Road in Baton Rouge and Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

However, before 2019, look for another Baton Rouge location—the third for the city—across from the new downtown library as well as locations in Metairie, Kenner, Lake Charles, Gonzales, Lafayette, Biloxi, Mississippi; Pensacola and Tampa Florida; Arlington Texas; and Mobile, Alabama.

“Every month, we have discovery days where potential franchisees can come in and spend a day getting to know our brand and our business,” Shaw says, adding interest in franchising has been robust.

The Salad Station currently has six corporate-owned stores, soon to be joined by the new Perkins Road location.

The Salad Station was founded by Scott Henderson, Shaw’s brother, in 2012. In addition to its restaurants, the company also offers catering. Seasonal vegetables among the menu offerings are grown on the Henderson family farm.