Rouses buys Zachary retail center that houses its store; renovation planned

Rouses Supermarkets has purchased the retail center in Zachary anchored by its store.

The company acquired the property through Rouse Land Company LLC from Pennsylvania-based Daniel G. Kamin Zachary Enterprises LLC for $2.3 million, according to documents filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Carol Kamin represented the seller, while Thomas Rouse represented the buyer.

Besides the Rouses store, which contains an Ace Hardware, Anytime Fitness is the only other tenant currently occupying space at the site.

Rouses chief administrative officer Charles Merrell tells Daily Report that the company plans to improve the rest of the retail center to attract tenants. Planned upgrades include a new façade and roof replacement. Approximately 50,000 square feet of space is available for lease.

“We want to seek quality tenants who are treated to a first-class center,” Merrell says. “The center hasn’t been maintained at a high level for some time. We’re going to invest millions of dollars more into the center to bring it up to a more modern center, as Zachary deserves.”

Merrell notes that the process will take at least six months.