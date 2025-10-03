Roundup: Y’all Street / Department of Revenue / Robert Mann

New stock exchange: The Texas Stock Exchange is expected to begin trading during the first quarter of next year, according to a key adviser to the new marketplace. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently approved the TXSE as the 18th registered national securities exchange. The bourse will trade equities and exchange-traded products, presenting a challenge to traditional exchanges such as Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

No cash accepted: Louisiana’s Department of Revenue will stop accepting cash payments at its Baton Rouge office starting Nov. 1. Going forward, taxpayers must pay by check, card, money order or online. The move aligns Baton Rouge with other regional offices and is aimed at streamlining payment processes and improving efficiency. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Hear from the author: Journalist and author Robert “Bob” Mann will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. Mann, a former LSU mass communication professor and aide to politicians Russell Long, John Breaux and Kathleen Blanco, will discuss his most recent book, You Are My Sunshine: Jimmie Davis and the Biography of a Song. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.