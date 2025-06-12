Roundup: Workforce development / Starbucks / Public Defender Oversight Board

Streamlining services: Louisiana lawmakers passed a bill to merge job training and public assistance into a “One Door” system, streamlining access to benefits and workforce development. The unified model, led by the Workforce Commission, now awaits Gov. Jeff Landry’s approval. Read more from The Center Square.

AI assistant: Starbucks plans to roll out a generative artificial intelligence assistant created with Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI platform to 35 locations this month as part of its strategy to simplify baristas’ jobs and speed up service in its cafes. A broad launch of the “Green Dot Assist” platform across the U.S. and Canada is slated for the company’s fiscal 2026, which starts in the fall. Read more from CNBC.

‘Too much drama’: Two members of the Louisiana Public Defender Oversight Board have resigned just 14 months into what were supposed to be four-year terms on the new governing body Gov. Jeff Landry created. Freddie Pitcher Jr., a former state appellate judge in Baton Rouge who also ran Southern University’s law school, and Shreveport attorney Ted Hernandez are leaving the board. Their decisions to step down come just ahead of what is expected to be a contentious board vote Monday about the dismissal of five attorneys who run local public defender offices. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.