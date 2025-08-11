Roundup: Worker relocation / Ford invests in EVs / Dial-up internet’s last hurrah

‘We’ll pay you’: What began as an experiment during the pandemic to lure people back to small towns and cities in the American heartland is, about five years later, becoming a widespread strategy. MakeMyMove, a platform for worker-relocation programs that launched in 2020 with around 20 programs, now features over 178 programs covering hundreds of cities and towns, according to co-founder Evan Hock. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Investing in electric: Ford on Monday announced it would invest $2 billion in a Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plant aimed at rolling out more affordable electric vehicles. The investment comes on top of $3 billion already planned for a battery park in Michigan. Together the facilities will create or secure nearly 4,000 new jobs, Ford said in a news release. Read more from CNBC.

Dialing down: AOL’s dial-up internet is finally taking its last bow. Yes, while perhaps a dinosaur by today’s digital standards, dial-up is still around. But AOL says it’s officially pulling the plug for its service on Sept. 30. “AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet,” AOL wrote in a brief update on its support site—noting that dial-up and associated software “optimized for older operating systems” will soon be unavailable on AOL plans. Read more from the Associated Press.