Roundup: Woman’s Hospital Foundation / New data center / Landry’s Greenland task 

Credit rating upgrade: Moody’s Credit Ratings upgraded Woman’s Hospital Foundation to an A1 rating with a stable outlook, citing strong financial performance, liquidity and market position. The upgrade reflects solid 2025 results, growth in cancer services and expanded perinatal mental health and pediatric care, strengthening the hospital’s long-term capacity to reinvest and grow.

Coming to Shreveport: Shreveport’s city council last week unanimously approved a permit for a 2.8 million-square-foot data center at Resilient Technology Park, overturning a prior planning commission denial of the project. Planning commissioners had noted residents’ concerns over how the data center would affect local utilities, water usage and the environment. Developers appealed their decision to the council, saying the city can’t afford to turn down the project. Read more from The Center Square.

Special envoy: President Donald Trump ‍on Sunday announced he ⁠is appointing Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to serve as the U.S. ‌special envoy to Greenland, the vast, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark that Trump has said the U.S. needs to take over. Trump has said that Greenland is crucial for U.S. security and hasn’t ruled out taking the island by military force, even though Denmark is a NATO ally of the U.S. Landry says the assignment will not impact his role as governor. Read more from the Associated Press.