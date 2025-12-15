Roundup: Wireless wars / Westlake Chemical / Delayed economic data

Escalating: AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are escalating competition through aggressive customer-poaching promotions, deceptive advertising claims and lawsuits. AT&T is suing T-Mobile over a switching tool it says improperly accessed customer data, while ad disputes have drawn scrutiny from industry watchdogs and regulators. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Shutting down units: Westlake plans to shut down multiple chemical production units in Lake Charles this month, including vinyl chloride, chlor-alkali and styrene facilities, as part of a broader North American plan. Nearly 300 employees will be laid off through the closures, which also include a Mississippi facility. Read the full announcement.

Gaps remain: The U.S. government will release delayed employment and inflation data this week, but key gaps remain after the historic shutdown disrupted data collection. October’s unemployment rate and headline CPI will be missing, complicating economic analysis for policymakers, businesses and investors as markets assess labor and inflation trends. Read more from Reuters.