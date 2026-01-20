Roundup: Winter storm / Rising prices / Waiting on tariffs ruling

‘Potentially catastrophic’: With many Americans still recovering from multiple blasts of snow and unrelenting freezing temperatures in the nation’s northern tier, a new storm is set to emerge this weekend that could coat roads, trees and power lines with devastating ice across a wide expanse of the South. The storm arriving late this week and into the weekend is shaping up to be a “widespread potentially catastrophic event from Texas to the Carolinas,” says Ryan Maue, a former chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Read more from The Associated Press.

Impact from tariffs: Amazon.com is beginning to see higher prices on its e-commerce platform as sellers respond to cost pressures tied to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, CEO Andy Jassy said. Speaking in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jassy said Amazon had pulled forward inventory shipments early last year and encouraged third-party sellers to bring in additional stock ahead of expected tariff-related increases in shipping costs. That strategy helped delay price increases, but the buffer has now been exhausted. Read more from Reuters.

Delayed: The U.S. Supreme Court did not rule Tuesday on a challenge to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, delaying a decision on his signature economic policy for at least another month. The court is set to begin a four-week recess, and under its normal opinion schedule, the earliest possible ruling would come Feb. 20. During arguments on Nov. 5, several justices expressed skepticism that Trump had the authority to impose the tariffs under a 1977 law granting presidents expanded powers during national emergencies. Read more from Bloomberg.