Roundup: Winter storm / Health care costs / Vehicle sales

Flight cancellations: A massive winter storm made for a brutal travel day Sunday, with widespread cancellations and delays at some of the nation’s busiest airports. Widespread snow, sleet and freezing rain threatened nearly 180 million people—more than half the U.S. population—in a path stretching from the southern Rockies to New England, the National Weather Service said Saturday night. More than 11,400 flights were canceled on Sunday. Read more from the Associated Press.

Behind the spike: Millions of Americans are seeing sharp jumps in health insurance premiums after expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies expired at year’s end. Middle-income households buying coverage on the marketplaces are among the hardest hit, with some facing premium increases of more than 100%—forcing families to drop coverage, switch plans or absorb major new monthly costs. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Consumers pulling back: After years of pandemic shocks, supply chain disruptions and policy whiplash, the U.S. auto industry is bracing for another uncertain year. Rising vehicle prices, higher insurance and ownership costs, and slowing consumer demand are creating an affordability crunch, pushing automakers to rethink pricing, product mix and growth expectations for 2026. Read more from CNBC.