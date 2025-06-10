Roundup: Whistleblower bill / Small business sentiment / Hydrogen tax credit

Legislation fails: A controversial bill to end confidentiality for tipsters reporting government misconduct to Louisiana’s ethics board has failed. The proposal, which missed a key Senate deadline, would have required whistleblowers to reveal their identities and verify complaints in person or via notary. Lawmakers say it lacked enough support to advance. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Rising spirits: U.S. small business confidence improved in May, likely because of a de-escalation in trade tensions between Washington and China, though uncertainty over the outlook mounted amid worries over the fate of President Donald Trump’s tax-cut agenda. The National Federation of Independent Business said on Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index increased three points to 98.8 last month, rising for the first time since December. Read more from Reuters.

Possible save: The Senate is considering a plan to save a lucrative tax credit for the production of hydrogen that would be scrapped in the tax-and-spending mega bill passed by the House, key Republicans say. The incentive was one of several from President Joe Biden’s climate law that would be curbed in the House’s megabill in an effort to help offset the cost of extending President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. However, billions of dollars in investments already have been made in hydrogen projects that are depending on the tax break. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.