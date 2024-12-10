Roundup: Weather risk / Jaguar cub / Training exercise

Flood watch continues: Parts of the Capital Region remain under a flood watch from the National Weather Service as storms continue to pass through south Louisiana on Tuesday. While Baton Rouge is predicted to miss the strongest storms today, isolated thunderstorms are forecast to move through the region through the evening.

Welcome to the Red Stick: One of Baton Rouge Zoo’s jaguars recently gave birth to a baby cub, marking the first jaguar birth in the nation since 2022 and the first in 31 years for the local zoo. The zoo’s female jaguar, which had previously experienced still born litters, is reportedly recovering well and bonding with her cub behind the scenes. The cub will remain off exhibit with its mother for the next two months before making its public debut in spring 2025.

Don’t be alarmed: If you hear gunshots on LSU’s campus this week, don’t worry. Federal and local law enforcement are holding a training session this week in Tiger Stadium. Read more about the training from WAFB-TV.