Roundup: Wayne Toups / Orphan wells / Political violence

Health scare: Legendary Cajun singer-songwriter Wayne Toups was hospitalized during his concert in Church Point on Sunday. A post on his official Facebook page says he wasn’t feeling well and was forced to go to the ER where he was diagnosed with a case of “severe dehydration.” The health scare comes just days before he’s scheduled to perform in Baton Rouge on Nov. 8. Read more from WVLA-TV.

An uphill battle: An unprecedented amount of resources are flowing into Louisiana to help address abandoned oil and gas wells that present environmental and safety risks throughout the state. But according to a state audit, the money is nowhere near enough to get ahead of the problem, which continues to grow despite progress made in recent years. The audit, made public Monday, shows 976 orphaned wells were plugged in fiscal years 2020 through 2023. Over that same period, nearly 1,700 new orphaned wells were reported. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Election fears: A majority of Americans anticipate that there will be violence in the aftermath of the November election, according to a new Scripps News/Ipsos poll. The findings reflect the country’s growing fears of political violence, fueled in part by a boom in misinformation and increased political polarization across the country. Read more from Axios.