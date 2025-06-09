Roundup: Warner Bros. / Amazon / Former city-parish official sentenced

Two companies: Warner Bros. Discovery will split off cable operations from its streaming service, creating two independent companies. HBO and HBO Max, as well as Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, and DC Studios will become part of the streaming and studios company, Warner Bros. said Monday. The cable company will include CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report. Read more from the Associated Press.

Luncheon speaker: Jessica Breaux, regional leader and senior economic development manager for Amazon, will be the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meeting. Breaux will speak on Amazon’s economic impact in Baton Rouge. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Child porn case: The city-parish’s former chief building officer, who worked as a contract employee, was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison after being convicted on child pornography charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Blake Joseph Steiner, 37, will also serve five years of supervised release after his 86-month prison term. Read more from WBRZ-TV.