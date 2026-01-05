Roundup: Warby Parker arrives / Theft settlement / Sticker shock 

Perkins Rowe opening: Warby Parker will be expanding into the Capital Region with a new retail store in Perkins Rowe. The location will occupy 1,894 square feet of space at 10156 Perkins Rowe, Suite 130. Warby Parker was founded in 2010 by four business students and has since expanded to more than 330 locations across the U.S., including two in New Orleans. The shop plans to open late in the first quarter of the year.

Vehicle safeguards: Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill and 34 other states reached a settlement with Hyundai and Kia over vehicles sold without industry-standard anti-theft technology. The automakers will add immobilizers to future models, offer free ignition protectors, and provide $9 million in restitution and state payments tied to a surge in car thefts. Read more from The Center Square.

Sales slowdown: U.S. auto sales are expected to slip in 2026 as middle-class buyers retreat from new vehicles priced near record highs. Sales are forecast to fall to about 15.8 million units―the first decline since 2022―as households under $150,000 increasingly abandon the market amid widening affordability gaps. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.