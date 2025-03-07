Roundup: Walgreens / Oil reserves / Big Lots

New chapter: On Thursday, Walgreens was sold to private-equity firm Sycamore for $10 billion, down a staggering 91% from its $106 billion peak in 2015. It could shrink more after its sale. Sycamore, a New York-based firm that specializes in retail and consumer investments and, more recently, is better known for smaller deals, is expected to sell off pieces of the business or work with partners to turn it around. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

On pause: President Donald Trump is granting a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for U.S. automakers, as worries persist that the newly launched trade war could crush domestic manufacturing. The pause comes after Trump spoke with leaders of the “big 3” automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, on Wednesday, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Read more from the Associated Press.

Second chance: A handful of Big Lots stores will reopen in April after the retailer filed for bankruptcy last year. The April openings will be the first in four scheduled “soft openings” for the stores, which were remodeled after shuttering at the end of last year. Read more from Fast Company.