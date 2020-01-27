Roundup: Food bank / Waitr layoffs / Restaurant Week  

Stepping down: Charlene Montelaro, senior vice president of development and philanthropy at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, today announced she will be stepping down from her position and that Tuesday will be her last day. Montelaro has worked with the food bank for more than 13 years. “The time has come for me to step back and take a little break,” she says in her announcement.

Company changes: Waitr laid off several employees in Lafayette this morning, hours after the company put out a news release affirming its commitment to Lafayette by consolidating operations. As The Daily Advertiser reports, Waitr says it plans to retain 150 positions in Louisiana that were going to be outsourced to Mexico and will consolidate all Lafayette operations inside its headquarters facility within the first half of 2020. Read the full story.

Meal discounts: DIG Restaurant Week is happening today through Feb. 1 across Baton Rouge. Each January and July participating restaurants offer deeply discounted three-course menus. For each restaurant week photo tagged “#eatBR” on Instagram, $2 will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank up to $5,000. See the restaurant week menus here.