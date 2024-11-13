Roundup: Voter turnout / Homebuilders / New Amazon focus

Less than expected: Voter turnout in Louisiana for the 2024 presidential election was down from previous presidential contests. According to unofficial numbers, voter participation in the state was lower than in the previous three presidential elections. Read more from The Center Square.

Housing market mergers: Exceptionally strong housing demand in the U.S. has large homebuilders in the driver’s seat and smaller builders ripe for takeover. M&A activity in the single-family homebuilder space is at record levels in terms of dollar volume and close to a record in the number of deals. Read more from CNBC.

Low-cost items: Amazon is launching a new section to its app focused on items that cost $20 or less as the e-commerce leader looks to fend off rising competition from low-cost platforms Temu and Shein. Amazon says the offering, dubbed Amazon Haul, will be available to some customers in the U.S. starting Wednesday. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.