Roundup: Voter registration / More student quarantines / Edwards at health summit

Geaux vote: The voter registration deadline for Louisiana’s April 4 presidential primary is nearing, and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office is reminding voters that the election is a rare closed primary that allows only registered Democrats and Republicans to cast ballots. The deadline to register in person or by mail to vote in the election is Wednesday. The deadline for online registration is March 14.

Coronavirus: A second Baton Rouge school has ordered students to remain at home after traveling to Italy. The move announced today is a precautionary measure because of the COVID-19 outbreak, WAFB-TV reports. The students ordered to stay home attend the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge. Episcopal Head of School Hugh McIntosh says a “small number” of students from the school visited Italy as part of private vacation last week. McIntosh did not indicate whether the students visited the portions of Italy that have seen large numbers of coronavirus cases. Read the full story.

Governor’s goals: Gov. John Bel Edwards this morning spoke at the Louisiana Center for Health Equity’s 2020 summit, an annual event headed by community activist Alma Stewart, WBRZ-TV reports. The governor again touted the benefits of Medicaid expansion and discussed some of his goals for the legislative session. Edwards also reiterated his statements from yesterday regarding COVID-19. Read the full story.