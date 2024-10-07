Roundup: Voter registration / Constitutional amendments / Backing Israel

Deadline is today: Today is the final day to register to vote in-person for the November elections. It’s also the last day to update your voting information either in person or by mail. The deadline to register online at the secretary of state’s website is Oct. 15.

Analysis: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana released its PAR Guide to the 2024 Constitutional Amendments. This independent, nonpartisan review is aimed to help voters understand each proposition for the Nov. 5 and Dec. 7 elections. Read the full guide.

State buys bonds: On the one-year anniversary of the invasion against Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas that led to the deaths of 1,200 people, Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming announced the state purchased Israeli bonds in support of Israel. “In both April and August, our Treasury Department purchased $10 million in Israeli bonds, as our state laws allow, that earned higher basis points than U.S. Treasuries,” Fleming said in a prepared statement. “We also hosted a trade delegation from Israel, led by Governor Israel Ganz, and began a trade alliance between Louisiana and Israel.” Read the full statement.