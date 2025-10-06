Roundup: Veterans event / DMR Technologies / Louisiana Farm Bureau

Networking opportunity: There will be a Veterans’ Financial Empowerment, Entrepreneurship and Networking Event next month for veterans, active-duty military, reservists and National Guard members. Hosted by the b1Foundation, the event aims to help those looking to start a business, manage their finances or expand their professional network. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 7, at Gov. Roemer Small Business Center on Florida Boulevard. Learn more about the event.

Breaking ground: DMR Technologies will open its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Lafayette Parish to produce its Field Ranger X50 drones, creating 521 direct jobs averaging $85,000 annually. The $10,000-square-foot site will serve as the company’s primary U.S. production hub, assembling up to 1,000 units annually and strengthening Louisiana’s advanced manufacturing sector. Read the full release.

Auto insurance rate cut: Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance will cut auto insurance rates by 11.8% for more than 80,000 policyholders starting Jan. 1, one of the largest reductions in years. Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple said fewer accidents and confidence in recent legal reforms drove the decision, signaling renewed stability in Louisiana’s insurance market. Read more from The Center Square.