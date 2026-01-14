Roundup: Verizon outage / Domestic oil prices / Argent LNG

170,000 reports: Verizon Communications customers throughout the U.S. experienced service disruptions Wednesday, the company said. Nearly 170,000 reports were submitted claiming problems with Verizon service on Wednesday, according to outage-tracking site Downdetector. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Trade spread widens: U.S. oil is trading at the deepest discount to the global Brent benchmark in 15 months as geopolitical developments from Venezuela to the Black Sea shake up supply flows around the world. The spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate—or the difference in price between two of the world’s key crude markers—widened to as much as $4.68 a barrel on Wednesday. That would mark the biggest relative discount on U.S. oil since October 2024. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Support for terminal: A supermajority of 36 Louisiana senators has adopted a resolution backing Argent LNG’s proposed 25 million-ton-per-year export terminal at Port Fourchon, citing the project’s potential to generate billions in economic activity, thousands of construction jobs and long-term employment while strengthening Louisiana’s role as a global LNG hub. Read more from LNG Industry.