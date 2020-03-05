Roundup: Venture Challenge / Flood insurance / Tom Hanks movie 

Lasting legacy: The LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business today announced the school has received an endowment in honor of alumnus J Terrell Brown Sr. of Baton Rouge that will provide funding for the newly renamed J. Terrell Brown Venture Challenge, a student competition through which winners receive funding for new business ideas. Brown’s children, J. Terrell Brown Jr., Lloyd Andrew Brown and Collette Brown Bruce, established the endowment in recognition of their father’s career and love for LSU. The endowment ensures a steady stream of funding for the competition’s $25,000 prize pool. Read the full announcement.

Insurance: Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon again advised homeowners to obtain flood insurance, while on air at WBRZ-TV today. “On a low-risk property, it’s very affordable … probably $50 a month,” Donelon said. Donelon also said he expects insurance rates to fall as state leaders work to change legislation this year. See his full interview.

Baton Rouge ties: Sony Pictures has released the movie trailer for the World War II naval drama Greyhound. Parts of the movie, which stars Tom Hanks, were shot in Baton Rouge near the USS Kidd in 2018. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide June 12. See the trailer.