Roundup: Venezuelan crude / SBA awards / Canceled home purchases

US resumes imports: ​​Two tankers chartered by Chevron carrying Venezuelan crude reached U.S. waters on Thursday, marking the first U.S. imports of the South American country’s oil following a new license granted by Washington, vessel tracking data shows. The tankers plan to discharge at Port Arthur, Texas, and New Orleans. Two other Chevron cargoes that set sail from Venezuela this month are also bound for the U.S. Read more from Reuters.

Nominations are open: The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened nominations for the 2026 National Small Business Week Awards. All nominations must be submitted electronically by Dec. 8 National awards will be presented during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., during National Small Business Week, which will run from May 3 through May 9. To nominate a small business and download related forms, criteria and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw.

Cold feet: Home purchase contracts in the U.S. were canceled at a record rate for July as jittery buyers got cold feet. About 58,000 agreements fell through last month, equivalent to 15.3% of homes that went under contract, according to Redfin. It was the highest cancellation rate for a July in data going back to 2017, the brokerage reports. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.