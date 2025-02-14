Roundup: Valentine’s spending / Joann Fabric / State unemployment

Love is in the air: Americans shopping for their significant others are expected to spend $14.6 billion this year for Valentine’s Day, according to the latest annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. That is up from $14.2 billion in 2024. Read more from CNBC.

Store closures: Bankrupt crafts and fabric retailer Joann Inc. is set to begin closing stores after obtaining court approval on Friday. Judge Craig T. Goldblatt said he’d enter an order for the closings at a bankruptcy court hearing. The order lists over 500 locations in the “initial closing stores” and authorizes Joann to liquidate more stores free and clear of all liens and claims. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

In flux: Louisiana unemployment claims dropped last week after spiking the previous week, the latest figures show. Initial claims dropped 2.4% for the week ending Feb. 8, but were still nearly 7% higher than for the same period last year. See the full release from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.