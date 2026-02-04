Roundup: Valentine’s specials / Mortgage reality check / AI in TV and film 

Restaurant offerings: Fast food is getting fancy this Valentine’s Day. McDonald’s is offering a limited McNugget Caviar kit, tapping a viral TikTok trend to lure diners on a major restaurant holiday. The push reflects broader industry efforts, noted by the National Restaurant Association, as chains like White Castle roll out themed promotions despite weaker fast-food demand, according to Circana. Read more from the Associated Press.

Market dynamics: A growing share of U.S. homeowners are carrying higher mortgage rates, reshaping refinancing and housing market dynamics. About 20% of borrowers now have rates above 6%. While modest rate declines would deliver limited monthly savings for buyers, they could unlock refinancing for millions of existing homeowners. Read more from CNBC.

Cost-cutting measures: Amazon plans to use artificial intelligence to speed up TV and film production, aiming to cut costs and streamline creative workflows as budgets climb. Executives say humans will remain involved at every stage, positioning AI as a tool to accelerate production rather than replace writers, directors or actors. Read more from Reuters.