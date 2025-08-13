Roundup: Used car prices  / Wall Street trading / Amazon expands

Going up: Prices for used cars are climbing faster than for new ones, as tight supplies push more buyers into the preowned market. The shortage, which began during the pandemic, has been prolonged partly by President Trump’s tariffs. In July, used car and truck prices rose 0.5% from June and 4.8% year over year, outpacing prices for new vehicles, which were flat monthly and up just 0.4% annually, the latest inflation report shows. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Record highs: Two of the three major stock indices closed at all-time highs Tuesday amid speculation that the Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates in September. The S&P 500 climbed 72.31 points, or 1.13%, to a record 6,445.76. The Nasdaq composite finished at a peak 21,681.90, up 296.50 points, or 1.39%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 483.52 points, or 1.10%. The S&P has recorded 16 all-time highs so far this year, with the Nasdaq approaching 20. Read more from The Center Square.

Same-day grocery delivery: Amazon.com Inc. is now offering same-day grocery delivery in more than 1,000 cities and plans to bring the service to over 2,300 more by the end of the year, marking a major expansion as demand for food deliveries has remained resilient. Customers will be able to order perishable items such as produce, dairy, meat, seafood and baked goods, alongside frozen foods and household items. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.