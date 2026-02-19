Roundup: US jobless claims / SNAP rules / Nexus board

Filings drop: U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last week as layoffs remain at historically low levels. The number of Americans filing for jobless aid for the week ending Feb. 14 fell by 23,000 to 206,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s fewer than the 225,000 new applications that analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet had forecast. Read the full story from The Associated Press.

No candy or soda: Louisiana has begun a two-year pilot program barring SNAP recipients from using benefits to buy soft drinks, energy drinks and candy, aiming to steer purchases toward healthier options. Approved by the USDA, the policy requires retailers to block restricted items as part of a broader federal nutrition reform effort. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Meeting today: The Nexus Louisiana board of directors will meet at noon Thursday at Nexus to deal with a packed agenda that includes two board nominations, a review of 2025 financials and early 2026 results, a proposed $500,000 disbursement to Greaux Innovation Ventures and updates on the new facility at 440 on Third.