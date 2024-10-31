Roundup: US jobless claims / Auto insurance / Comcast

Slight dip: U.S. initial unemployment claims dropped by 12,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 216,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 230,000 claims for the week that ended Oct. 26. Read more from Reuters.

Sky-high rates: As state leaders look for answers as to why auto insurance rates are so much higher in Louisiana than other states, they might not have to look far. Industry research shows the state has the highest frequency of injury claims and the second-highest litigation rate in the country. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Exploring options: Comcast is exploring the separation of its cable networks business, President Mike Cavanagh said Thursday. The separation would not include broadcast network NBC or streaming service Peacock. NBCUniversal’s cable networks portfolio includes Bravo, E!, Syfy, Oxygen True Crime, USA Network, and news networks MSNBC and CNBC. Read more from CNBC.