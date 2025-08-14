Roundup: US jobless claims / Solar for All initiative / La Niña watch

Moderate drop: The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell modestly last week, remaining in the historically low range since the U.S. economy emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Aug. 9 fell by 3,000, to 224,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s below the 230,000 new applications that economists had forecast. Read more from The Associated Press.

Landry changes stance: Gov. Jeff Landry has reversed his stance on the Solar for All program, initially backing the program launched under President Joe Biden and the $156 million given to the state in April 2024, but now calling it a costly “green pipe dream” that would raise power bills. The Trump administration ended the $7 billion program last week, with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin saying Congress cut it in the latest GOP tax and spending bill. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Storm risk rising: The world may be about to shift into a La Niña weather pattern, a development that would increase the risk of storms in the Atlantic as the height of hurricane season approaches. Forecasters at the U.S. Climate Prediction Center have issued a La Niña watch, meaning that the surface of the Pacific Ocean is poised to cool. The weather pattern tends to reduce sudden changes in wind speed and direction in the Atlantic, allowing more storms to take shape. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.