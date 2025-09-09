Roundup: US household incomes / Jamie Dimon / Microsoft workers

Little growth: The income for the typical U.S. household barely rose last year and essentially matched its 2019 peak, the Census Bureau said Tuesday, a stark illustration of the impact that the pandemic inflation spike had on Americans’ finances. The report also shows the highest-earning households received healthy inflation-adjusted income increases, while middle- and lower-income households saw little gain. Read more from the AP.

Sounding the alarm: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says that a Labor Department report released Tuesday confirms that the U.S. economy is slowing down. “I think the economy is weakening,” Dimon says. “Whether it’s on the way to recession or just weakening, I don’t know.” Investors pay attention to Dimon’s views on the economy, given his long tenure guiding the biggest U.S. bank by assets through periods of turbulence. Still, he has often warned of risks that don’t immediately materialize. Read more from CNBC.

Back to the office: Microsoft will require employees to work from the office at least three days a week starting next year, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. The policy will be rolled out in three phases, starting with employees near the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, followed by other U.S. locations and international employees, Microsoft’s chief people officer, Amy Coleman, wrote in the blog. Read more from Inc.