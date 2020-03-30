Roundup: US home sales / Toilet paper / Entergy plant 

Homebuyers: Americans signed more contracts in February to buy homes, but the gains are likely relics of a moment before the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy spiraling into a likely recession. The National Association of Realtors said this morning that its pending home sales index, which measures the numbers of purchase contracts signed, rose 2.4% in February from the prior month to 111.5. Read the full report.

Panic buying: HowMuchToiletPaper.com is a new website aiming to help people know how much toilet paper they should buy, ABC reports. The founders created the website after joking about how much toilet paper they used.

Less carbon dioxide: Entergy Louisiana’s new Lake Charles Power Station began commercial operation Saturday, the company announced. The plant uses gas turbine units that emit on average about 40% less carbon dioxide than Entergy’s older natural gas-powered units.