Roundup: US home prices / Bankruptcies / Restaurant closures

Up slightly: U.S. home prices rose modestly in October as cities in the Northeast led gains and Sun Belt markets slipped. The Case-Shiller index increased 1.4% year over year despite high mortgage rates and job-market worries. More listings are giving buyers leverage, signaling a cooling housing market after years of rapid price growth. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

2025 surge: Corporate bankruptcies surged in 2025, rivaling levels not seen since the immediate aftermath of the Great Recession, as import-dependent businesses absorbed the highest tariffs in decades. At least 717 companies filed for bankruptcy through November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That’s roughly 14% more than the same 11 months of 2024, and the highest tally since 2010. Read more from The Washington Post.

Chains hit hard: U.S. restaurant chains closed hundreds of locations in 2025 as inflation-weary consumers cut back on dining out. Starbucks announced plans to shutter about 500 North American stores, while Wendy’s, Denny’s, Jack in the Box and others targeted underperforming sites amid falling traffic and weak sales. Read more from CNBC.