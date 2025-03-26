Roundup: UNO on the move / Energy efficiency program / Tax Day

Official recommendation: The Board of Regents unanimously voted on Tuesday in support of moving the University of New Orleans back to the LSU system. The proposed move is in response to UNO’s continuing financial troubles—the school is facing a $10 million budget shortfall. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Postponed: The Louisiana Public Service Commission on Tuesday postponed its vote on halting the state’s energy efficiency program, which required utility companies to help customers lower their energy usage. The vote has been deferred until May. Read more from The Center Square.

Three weeks away: As the April 15 tax-filing deadline approaches, millions of taxpayers have yet to file their taxes, officials say. The Internal Revenue Service has received nearly 70.4 million returns as of March 14, down 1.7% from the same period last year. It had processed 69.6 million returns as of March 14. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.