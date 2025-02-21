Roundup: UnitedHealth / Consumer expectations / Medical research

Market response: UnitedHealth Group shares tumbled early Friday on a report that the U.S. Department of Justice has started an investigation into the health care giant’s Medicare billing practices. The Wall Street Journal said federal officials have launched a civil fraud investigation into how the company records diagnoses that lead to extra payments for its Medicare Advantage plans. Those are privately run versions of the government’s Medicare coverage program mostly for people ages 65 and over. Read more from the AP.

Highest levels: U.S. consumers’ long-term inflation expectations rose to the highest level in almost three decades on concerns President Donald Trump’s tariffs will translate into higher prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 3.5% over the next five to 10 years, according to the final February reading from the University of Michigan. The rate is the highest since 1995, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Watching out: Leaders from the state’s medical research community say life-saving advances in the treatment of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases could be threatened if the Trump administration follows through with deep cuts to federal grant dollars. Beyond the immediate public health impacts, they also fear the far-reaching effects of losing current and future researchers if the White House makes the reductions it seeks in National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.