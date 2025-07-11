Roundup: United Airlines / Emergency alerts / Louisiana Rural Hospital Coalition

New flights: United Airlines is adding direct flights for some of the biggest college games of the 2025 football season, including one that LSU fans can look forward to. United is adding a nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Birmingham for the Nov. 8 LSU game against Alabama. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Getting the word out: America’s emergency-warning infrastructure still isn’t getting enough people out of harm’s way. Federal, state and local authorities share responsibility for alerting citizens that they are in danger. But despite continued technological advances, the country’s patchwork of digital and physical emergency-alert tools is often a step behind Mother Nature, with deadly consequences. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Luncheon speaker: Jeff Reynolds, executive director of the Louisiana Rural Hospital Coalition, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. Reynolds, who represents 49 hospitals, will talk about the One Big Beautiful Bill’s impact on these hospitals, focusing on the following changes: Medicaid eligibility, capping and future reductions to provider taxes and hospital supplemental payments, and new funding from the Rural Health Transformation Program. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.