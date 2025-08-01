Roundup: Unemployment law / Sen. Bill Cassidy / Political signs

Effective Aug. 1: Employers now have 10 days—up from the previous three day requirement—to submit separation notices to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Under the updated law, employers are required to submit the notice electronically to streamline processing and enhance the accuracy of the unemployment insurance determinations. Read more about the changes.

On the campaign trail: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy launched his 2026 re-election campaign Friday at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in Metairie, pledging to confront Louisiana’s challenges and “make our state and country even greater.” His bid kicks off a heated race, as GOP challengers seize on lingering anger over Cassidy’s 2021 vote to convict Donald Trump during impeachment. Read more from The Center Square.

Stake your claim: Louisiana political candidates and campaigns can post signs at public school athletic fields and gymnasiums starting Friday after being prohibited from doing so. Gov. Jeff Landry and state lawmakers carved out the school athletic facility exception from a more sweeping ban on political signs on government property in state law. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.