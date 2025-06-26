Roundup: Jobless claims fall / Plan Baton Rouge III / Trade deficit

Low level: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, a sign that companies aren’t cutting many jobs. Jobless claims for the week ended June 21 dropped 10,000, to 236,000, a historically low level. Read more from The Associated Press.

Community meeting: Plan Baton Rouge III is hosting its next community meeting on Wednesday, July 16, at the Old State Capitol. Attendees can explore early downtown redevelopment ideas, view exhibits and share input. The open house runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Learn more at planbatonrouge.com.

Exports drop sharply: The U.S. merchandise trade deficit unexpectedly widened in May on the biggest drop in exports since the onset of the pandemic, while imports were little changed. The shortfall in goods trade grew 11.1% to $96.6 billion, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. The figure was larger than the $86.1 billion median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.