Roundup: Unclaimed property / Race-based criteria ABA / LSU utility patents

‘Still discrimination’: Louisiana is among 21 states fighting to remove race-based criteria from the American Bar Association’s accreditation process. The ABA is the accrediting body for law schools in the U.S. and has a current rule under review as the state attorneys general say it compels law schools to consider race in both the admissions and employment contexts. Read more from The Center Square.

Ch-ch-change: Nearly 28,000 unclaimed property checks totaling $5.1 million will be mailed out this week following a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue. There is currently $1.2 billion in unclaimed property to return to Louisiana citizens. Check if you have unclaimed property.

Innovators: LSU jumped to No. 56 among universities granted U.S. utility patents in the National Academy of Inventors’ 2023 Top 100 ranking. The rankings mark the university’s highest ranking, surpassing 2022’s placement as No. 75. Read the full announcement.