Roundup: U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson / EPA grants / Superintendent search 

Calls for Biden to resign: U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson says President Joe Biden should resign immediately following his decision to exit the presidential race and dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris as “inept.” “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president,” Johnson says in a statement. “He must resign the office immediately.” Read more from the USA Today network.

NOLA gets $50M: The Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $4.3 billion in grants to fund projects in 30 states to reduce climate pollution. New Orleans is receiving nearly $50 million to reduce “greenhouse gas emissions across multiple sectors by improving access to non-vehicle transportation, supporting adoption of energy efficiency measures in large buildings, installing rooftop solar panels and implementing urban forestry programs.” See the full list of projects.

Plotting a path forward: The East Baton Rouge School Board president and vice president and Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley are set to meet Monday to discuss the search for a new permanent superintendent for the parish’s school system. Read more from WAFB-TV.