Roundup: Tugboat sinks / Intracoastal bridge / Working conditions

Crew rescued: Crew members from a tugboat were quickly rescued when their vessel sank into the Mississippi River following a collision with a tanker ship in Louisiana. St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said his office received a report of the collision between the ship and tugboat near the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge in Luling on Sunday night. Read more from The Associated Press.

Traffic switch: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a traffic switch on the La. 1 Intracoastal Waterway bridge. All northbound traffic on La. 1 is now directed onto the new La. 1 southbound bridge. Read the full release.

State near the bottom: Taking into account disposable income, average commute time, average hours worked per week, workplace safety, and happiness levels by state, a weighted analysis by Vaziri Law ranks Louisiana among the worst states to work in 2024. Read more from The Center Square.