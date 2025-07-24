Roundup: Trump’s AI policy / French Quarter trash / UnitedHealth Group

The American standard: The Trump administration’s new AI policy blueprint seeks to make American technology the standard for artificial intelligence globally by making it easier for U.S. allies to acquire crucial hardware and software. “We want the entire world to be running on an American artificial intelligence stack,” White House science and technology director Michael Kratsios said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “That is our cloud, our chips, our algorithms, all of that needs to be exported and packaged to the world, so that we become the ecosystem of choice globally.” Read more from Bloomberg.

Cleaning the Quarter: A state appeals court is scheduled to review in August who will ultimately earn tens of millions of dollars managing the French Quarter’s trash in 2026 and beyond. At stake is the attractiveness of some of the most important city blocks in the country, residents say—New Orleans reports that more than 19 million visitors spent a collective $10 billion last year, and most visited the historic French Quarter. Read more from The Associated Press.

Under investigation: UnitedHealth Group revealed Thursday that it is facing Department of Justice investigations over its Medicare billing practices, adding to a string of setbacks for a company that owns the nation’s largest and most powerful private insurer. In a securities filing, the company says it has started complying with formal criminal and civil requests from the DOJ, and that it reached out to the department after reports of the probes surfaced. UnitedHealth also says it has launched a third-party review of its business policies and performance metrics. Read more from CNBC.