Roundup: Trump tariffs / D.R. Horton / Parish curfews

Feb. 1 target date: President Donald Trump says he plans to place 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting Feb. 1. Trump threatened tariffs of as much as 60% on China during his campaign but appeared to temper his plans after a phone call last week with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He plans to have more discussions with Jinping. Read more from The Associated Press.

Eclipsing estimates: Homebuilder D.R. Horton’s quarterly results beat Wall Street’s estimates, a good sign for the homebuilder ahead of the critical spring selling season. The Arlington, Texas, company’s top and bottom lines came in ahead of forecasts despite the closing of fewer home sales in the fiscal first quarter. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Stay home: Multiple parishes in the Capital Region have issued curfews due to weather conditions. Iberville Parish has issued a curfew from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. A curfew is in place in Livingston Parish from dusk Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday. And In Pointe Coupee Parish, a curfew will be instituted from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Essential travel is allowed during the curfews. Read more from WAFB-TV.