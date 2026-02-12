Roundup: Trump endorsement dispute / Ice storm recovery / Gas explosion

Fleming lashes out: Questions have emerged over President Donald Trump’s endorsements as Louisiana candidates qualified this week for May primaries. State Treasurer John Fleming, denied Trump’s backing in the U.S. Senate race, accused Gov. Jeff Landry of orchestrating Trump’s endorsement of Rep. Julia Letlow over Sen. Bill Cassidy. The governor’s office and Letlow’s campaign declined to comment. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

More aid requested: Louisiana’s congressional leaders are urging President Donald Trump to approve additional federal disaster aid following a January ice storm that caused widespread outages and damage. Lawmakers say the state has incurred more than $11 million in costs and needs long-term FEMA assistance to recover. Read more from The Center Square.

Lawsuit filed: A contractor injured in a Feb. 3 natural gas pipeline explosion in Louisiana has filed suit in Harris County, Texas, district court against Delfin LNG and other companies, alleging the blast was preventable. The lawsuit claims safety failures caused catastrophic injuries. Read more from E&E News. A subscription may be required.