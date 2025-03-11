Roundup: Trump doubles down / Tulane University / US job openings 

Tariff hike on Canada: President Donald Trump says he is increasing the steel and aluminum tariff on Canadian goods to 50% to retaliate against Ontario’s move to place a levy on electricity sent to the U.S. In a social media post, Trump said the tariffs will go into effect Wednesday morning. The move doubles a planned 25% metals tariff set to take effect just after midnight. Trump said he would also “substantially increase” tariffs on Canadian automobile parts on April 2 if the country does not drop tariffs on dairy products and other U.S. goods. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

On notice: Tulane University in New Orleans is among the 60 colleges and universities that the U.S. Education Department on Monday warned could face repercussions if they fail “to protect Jewish students on campus.” In a statement, the department did not detail what consequences the schools could face, but the warning comes less than a week after the administration announced that it would cancel roughly $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University over “the school’s continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

January jump: U.S. job openings rose in January while layoffs fell and quits picked up, indicating resilience in the labor market as the Trump administration took office. Available positions increased to 7.74 million from a revised 7.51 million reading in December, according to monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 7.6 million openings. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.