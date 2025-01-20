Roundup: Trump / Costco / DOGE

Executive action: President Donald Trump on Monday will begin issuing a torrent of executive orders to crack down on immigration, dismantle diversity initiatives in the federal government, end regulations aimed at encouraging the sale of electric vehicles, walk back protections for transgender students and suspend refugee resettlement for at least four months. As of this afternoon’s publication deadline, he also planned to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Read more from The New York Times.

A strike looms: The union workers of Costco Wholesale have authorized a strike after coming to an impasse in negotiations with the retailer. The strike authorization comes just two weeks before the current collective agreement is set to expire. Union members voted by a margin of 85% to authorize the strike in response to what they say was Costco’s refusal to present a fair contract offer. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Wasting no time: Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency was sued just minutes after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The lawsuit, filed by the public interest law firm National Security Counselors, alleges that DOGE violates federal transparency rules. More specifically, NSC claims that the nongovernmental DOGE panel is breaking a 1972 law that requires advisory committees to the executive branch to follow certain rules on disclosure, hiring and other practices. Read more from The Washington Post.